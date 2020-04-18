April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and with children sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic — potentially in unsafe circumstances — child advocates are concerned about abuse that could be occurring but going unreported.

Reports of abuse and neglect have declined, despite the fact that county case workers continue their work as usual.

Spotlight PA reported this month that calls to the state's child abuse-hotline, ChildLine, fell dramatically during the first few weeks of the coronavirus crisis. Lancaster County has also seen a decline in ChildLine calls.

For General Protective Services calls (where the child or family may require follow-up or additional supportive services, but the case does not meet the threshold of abuse defined in the Child Protective Services Law), calls declined from 672 in January to 497 in March. For Child Protective Services calls (reports that meet the definition of child abuse), numbers dropped from 132 in January to 107 in March.

“We know that this pandemic has put stress on (families’) lives who might already have stressful situations,” said Jessica Laspino, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster, an organization that provides court-appointed volunteer advocates to abused and neglected children. “That's the concern of the CASA program.”

Still responding to calls

In Lancaster County, the agency tasked with child welfare says work continues as usual. Lancaster County Children and Youth Services Director Crystal Natan said that while staff are working from home, they are still responding to all reports of abuse and neglect and visiting families when necessary.

“When caseworkers go out in the field they are following the social distancing protocol and are equipped with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer," Natan said in an email.

“We are also using video conferencing to continue to engage families in services and maintain frequent communication and monitoring. Many of our community partners such as COBYS, YWCA, CAP, Justice Works, It Takes a Village continue to make efforts to connect with and engage families.”

Allies of Children and Youth Services — such as CASA, as well as Lancaster Masks and the Emerald Foundation — have donated personal protective equipment so that Children and Youth employees can safely continue their work.

Masks for caseworkers

Some CASA volunteers have even been making masks for Children and Youth caseworkers to use, Laspino said.

“We are deeply appreciative of (all of these organizations') generosity and support,” Natan said.

Laspino said that the community can continue to support vulnerable children during this time by checking in on their neighbors, and if it can be done safely, offering assistance where needed.

Both Laspino and Natan said that if anyone suspects child abuse, they should call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 or make a report by going to www.compass.state.pa.us/cwis.

Institutions shuttered

Under normal circumstances, child advocates say, many of the calls placed to the state's 24-hour child abuse and neglect reporting hotline are made by mandated reporters who frequently come into contact with children at schools, day cares and religious institutions, most of which are now shuttered.

Cathleen Palm, founder of the Center for Children's Justice in Blair County, said her organization has been pushing the state to view child abuse prevention as more than just calling ChildLine.

During COVID-19, Palm said officials need to be carefully vetting individuals released from prison, and ensuring that once released they and their families have the proper supports in place to deal with the stressful new environment into which they are being released.

“It's important to give them the tools to deal with how you parent in this kind of environment,” she said.

Probation and Parole, police services, Drug and Alcohol and other governmental and non-governmental entities can all play a role by going above and beyond their normal duties by checking on the family situation and struggles of individuals they come in contact with, Palm said.