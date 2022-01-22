Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is still pursuing a new location in Manheim Township despite a major zoning setback earlier this month, a spokesperson for the company told LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are still actively pursuing our first location in the Lititz area,” an emailed statement said. “We look forward to continuing to work through the approval process with Manheim Township and are excited by the prospect of joining this community.”

The response from Chick-fil-A appears to leave open the possibility that the company could be exploring a new site for the restaurant. The statement did not mention 100 W. Airport Road specifically, or whether the company has a strategy for overcoming denials from the township’s Zoning Hearing Board to allow a drive-thru facility at the site, which is located 3 miles south of Lititz.

Chick-fil-A could challenge the zoning denial in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas or ask the township commissioners to rezone the property with a designation that allows drive-thrus. As of Friday, the company had not filed in court.

A request to Manheim Township’s Board of Commissioners and the township manager for comment was not returned Friday.

Earlier this month, representatives of Chick-fil-A presented to zoning officials early plans to build a new location off Lititz Pike that emphasizes drive-thru and pickup service, which has grown significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, Thornton said.

A development manager for Chick-fil-A, Brent Edmiston, said at a January zoning meeting that Chick-fil-A is looking to expand its market share and expects to add up to 200 new restaurants nationwide in the next 10 years.

The plan included a drive-thru operation that could handle up to 75 cars on the property at once.

“This will be the largest site that I have in Pennsylvania, there will be no other site in Pennsylvania that will have that much cue within property limits,” Edmiston said. Space for a third drive-thru lane would also be the first in the state, he said.

The restaurant building itself in the plans would be 5,000 square feet, a typical size for the chain.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Lititz Pike at Airport Road averages 20,400 vehicles a day.

A neighboring business at the business park where the property formerly used by Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, Ephrata National Bank, argued against the drive-thru plans at the township zoning hearing earlier this month. Chick-fil-A failed to address traffic concerns going in and out of 100 W. Airport Road, an attorney for the bank said.