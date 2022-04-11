The popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A has kept its word that it wasn’t giving up on its plans to build a second Manheim Township location.

Attorneys representing the Atlanta-based chain submitted a request to the township’s board of commissioners with a letter from March 31, asking for a change to its zoning ordinance that would allow a drive-thru restaurant at 100 W. Airport Road.

The township’s board of commissioners acknowledged the request at its meeting Monday night. Commissioner Donna DiMeo said that the township planning commission and the county planning commission will both review the Chick-fil-A request.

The township will also schedule a public hearing for Chick-fil-A for July 25, DiMeo said.

The request comes after the township’s zoning hearing board in January rejected Chick-fil-A's zoning application for the same property, ruling that the chain couldn't contradict zoning rules that expressly prohibit drive-thrus at the site across the street from Lancaster Airport.

Following that defeat, a spokesperson for the chain said it would continue to pursue a new location in the Lititz area. The site at the intersection of West Airport Road and Lititz Pike is about 3 miles south of Lititz.

LNP | LancasterOnline obtained a copy of the zoning amendment request from Manheim Township.

The site plan provided in the Chick-fil-A request shows a three-lane drive-thru design that the company presented to zoning officials in January. They said then the design would be able to handle 75 cars on the property at once.

A zoning amendment request is an ask for the commissioners to change the wording of a part of the township’s zoning ordinance. In this case, Chick-fil-A has asked the commissioners to approve the addition of only two words: “with” and “or.”

“The amended section would read, “Restaurants with or without drive through service but with or without indoor dining,” Prime writes, referring to an “Airport Overlay” zoning district that applies to the property.

When officials from the chicken sandwich chain presented their plan to zoning officials, they said the 2.5-acre West Airport Road location would be the biggest Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania.

That moniker would come from “not (the) building, but property-wise, so we can handle the amount of queueing (for drive-thru service) and parking, and so on,” said Justin Thornton, a civil engineering consultant for Chick-fil-A, at the Jan. 4 hearing.

The 4,991-square-foot restaurant would be 2 square feet smaller than the Chick-fil-A at Fruitville Pike, according to county property records, and much smaller than the 9,300-square-foot building the company wants to demolish at 100 W. Airport Road that was a Hoss’s Steak & Sea House for 21 years.

The company would use a new building design developed since the Fruitville Pike site opened in 2018, Thornton said In January.