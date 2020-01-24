A 4-year-old Elizabethtown boy is being treated for multiple traumatic injuries at Hershey Medical Center after being struck by car in Lancaster City on Thursday, police said.
The boy was crossing East King Street when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, Lancaster police said.
The boy had been in a grocery store with his mother and a family friend. The family friend left the store to retrieve something in a parked vehicle and did not realize that the 4-year-old had followed, going into the street, police said.
The driver of the Impala, a 26-year-old Lancaster woman, stopped and remained at the scene, police said, adding that the woman said she did not see the child until he crossed into the path of her car.
Police, who collected surveillance video, are investigating. Anyone with information on this crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Off. Michel Deitz at (717) 735-3466 deitzm@lancasterpolice.com.