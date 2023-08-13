A Chester County woman was held for six days in jail last month on a Lancaster County bench warrant that had been revoked nine months prior. The woman’s arrest came two weeks after a Providence Township woman spent nearly two days in jail on a warrant that also had been suspended.

Michelle Stewart, 40, of Honey Brook, was stopped by East Brandywine Township police on July 20 and was later charged for driving with an expired license. The police also found an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County court and took her to Chester County Prison where she remained until July 26 when authorities brought her to Lancaster to appear before a judge.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Conrad dismissed Stewart’s warrant that day.

The warrant related to Stewart’s role as a key victim witness in a murder and arson trial last year. She was served a subpoena in September 2022 telling her she needed to testify, but she didn’t show up to an October court date. The following day, a Lancaster County judge filed a warrant for law enforcement to find her and deliver her to court. She testified at the trial the same day the warrant was issued.

Stewart said she missed her initial court date because she knew her former abuser would also be testifying that day. She was staying in a women’s shelter at the time, and the staff initially declined to tell law enforcement whether she was there or not, Stewart said.

On Oct. 12, the day after she testified, Court of Common Pleas Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered that Stewart be released from the warrant, court records show.

Last month, East Brandywine Township police contacted Lancaster County authorities to say they had Stewart in custody. She was transported back to Lancaster County on July 26, six days after her arrest.

“There’s no reason I should've been sitting in jail, no reason they should've waited (almost) seven days to come get me,” Stewart said.

The mother of four said she spent the first day at Chester County Prison wondering where her kids were and whether they were safe. A social worker at the prison informed her they were safe with family members.

Stewart also said no county officials in Chester or Lancaster knew what the warrant was for, and that they seemed to think there were two warrants out for her: a bench warrant and a witness warrant.

“They said it was the weirdest warrant they'd ever seen,” Stewart said of the police that stopped her. “There was no docket number or anything.”

Illegal detentions

Stewart’s arrest marks the second-known case of a canceled Lancaster County bench warrant resulting in the arrest and jailing of an individual. A 20-year-old Providence Township woman, Kirsten O’Connell, was arrested after a traffic stop on July 4 because of an outstanding warrant related to a bail violation. The warrant had been vacated by a judge in May.

The sheriff’s office manages the warrant system in Lancaster County and is responsible for clearing warrants once they receive status updates on warrants through email.

Those emails are generated by the clerk of courts.

In both of the known instances that a lifted warrant was not properly cleared from the system, Clerk of Courts Mary Anater provided emails showing her office had sent out notification emails that included officials from the sheriff’s office.

“The sheriff’s office was supposed to close the warrant in the system upon receipt of that order,” Anater said in an email. “That didn’t happen. The clerk of courts followed all necessary steps, and the mistake happened in the sheriff’s office.”

Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler said he was unavailable and would respond to questions about Stewart’s case when he returns.

In July, Leppler said in an email that the arrest of O’Connell was a personnel matter, “So I will not be able to discuss. Thanks.”

After O’Connell’s arrest in July, President Judge David Ashworth said the incident was the result of a system run by fallible humans.

On Wednesday, Ashworth said he still believed there was no systemic problem. Warrants are handled by many offices in the legal system, he said.

“Given the volume here that’s being dealt with -- we do the absolute best we can and I'm very satisfied with the way it's being done,” Ashworth said.

Veronica Miller, senior policy counsel for criminal legal reform at ACLU Pennsylvania, said the two incidents amount to illegal detentions.

“If there is no warrant, there can be no basis for arresting a person, these are two very terrible mistakes,” Miller said.

If the errors are part of a larger pattern, Lancaster County could be vulnerable to lawsuits over the issue, Miller said, adding that it’s hard to say if similar instances have occurred elsewhere.

“There’s no larger tracking of these kinds of complaints or illegality that happen county by county,” she said.