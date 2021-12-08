Eastern Lancaster County School District has found its next superintendent.

Michael Snopkowski, currently assistant superintendent at Avon Grove School District in Chester County, will take over as Elanco’s top official Feb.28, 2022.

The school board unanimously approved Snopkowski’s appointment at its meeting Monday night. Snopkowski will replace Bob Hollister, the county’s longest-tenured superintendent who is retiring after leading the 2,700-student district for 14 years.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Snopkowski said he was excited to build on the district’s academic strengths and develop close relationships within the community.

Snopkowski, 49, of Oxford, said he’s familiar with the Elanco area and has participated in some community events, such as the Garden Spot Village Half Marathon. He said he “felt like home” when he visited and described the community as caring, education-centered and family-oriented.

“I’m very appreciative that the school board and the school district have decided that they want to go with me,” he said. “It’s a very difficult process when you know you’re competing against other really good candidates, and I’m just so appreciative that (they are) going to give me a chance.”

Snopkowski will earn a starting annual salary of $185,000.

Snopkowski has had a long career in education. He’s worked at Avon Grove, serving in positions from assistant principal and principal to director of secondary teaching and learning and assistant superintendent, since 2005. Prior to that, he worked in the Rose Tree Media School District as business teacher, coach, assistant principal and athletic director.

He has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware, a master’s in sports and athletic administration from West Chester University and bachelor’s degrees in education and business administration from Ohio University.

In a statement shared Monday night, Elanco board member Thomas Wentzel said he and the board look forward to Snopkowski’s leadership after a monthslong search for its next superintendent with assistance from the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. Wentzel was board president until Monday, when the board reorganized and named a new president, Jonathan Dahl.

“We strategically sought a visionary who would partner with our staff, families, businesses and community members to embrace the district’s vision of empowering learners as global thinkers and producers,” Wentzel said.

In email Tuesday, Hollister said his first impression of Snopkowski was very positive.

“He and his family members spend a lot of their leisure time in the area so he is familiar (with) the community,” he said. “ I believe the IU did a nice job facilitating the search and I expect a seamless transition.”

Snopkowski and his wife, Alexandra, have five children, two of whom are in college, two are in high school and one is in middle school.