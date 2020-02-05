As an abolitionist in central Pennsylvania, J. W. Thorne helped fugitive slaves gain their freedom before the Civil War. As a North Carolina Republican legislator, he supported black equality following the war. As a Progressive Quaker, he criticized evangelical Christians. As a man out of step with his time, he disturbed many people.

Thorne, writes his biographer, Max Longley, was a prototypical “gadfly.”

Longley has written a relatively brief but thorough life of a remarkable man. “Quaker Carpetbagger: J. Williams Thorne: Underground Railroad Host Turned North Carolina Politician” is a new book published by McFarland & Co.

Longley, who lives in Durham, North Carolina, has a particular interest in religion in the 19th century. He came upon a “tantalizingly brief” mention of Thorne in a book and decided to learn more. This work resulted.

Thorne was born into a Quaker family in Chester County in 1816. Thirty years later, he and his wife, Quaker Mary Jones Pusey, settled on their own farm, which straddled the Chester-Lancaster border in Sadsbury, Chester County.

Thorne was a successful fruit farmer. He also was an excellent debater, often supporting religious freedom, abolition of slavery, temperance and women’s suffrage. He was a primary speaker at annual Longwood Progressive Friends Meetings in Chester County.

Thorne became active in the Underground Railroad following passage of the Fugitive Slave Act in 1850. Longley says a large number of fugitives passed through his farm. When white kidnappers seized one of his free black tenants, Thorne pursued the kidnappers and freed the man.

His Underground Railroad activities did not make him popular with some people. A census-taker listed him as a “black” man in 1860 and an arsonist burned his barn.

In 1868, Thorne purchased a large farm in Warren County in northeastern North Carolina. A relative said he went there to help “upbuild” the South following the Civil War.

Over the next few years, Thorne managed both farms in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. During this time, he produced a pamphlet arguing against evangelical Christianity and for “Hicksite Quakers and Unitarians.”

After he won a seat in a special election for the North Carolina House in January 1875 and began agitating against laws that oppressed blacks, the Democratic legislative majority found the pamphlet, investigated Thorne’s religious beliefs, determined he was an atheist and expelled him.

A newspaper in Raleigh, the state capital, said Thorne was properly expelled because he was “the acknowledged leader of 2,500 ignorant Warren County negroes.” Copies of his anti-Christian pamphlet, the paper said, should be “used as fuel to cremate the author.”

And you think today’s political invective is over the top!

With the backing of Warren County black Republicans, Thorne won a state Senate seat in 1876. Back in Raleigh, he continued to promote racial equality.

He lost a bid for Congress in 1878, and in 1886 he gave up on North Carolina and returned to Pennsylvania.

Thorne remained outspoken in letters to the editor and at annual Progressive Friends meetings until his death in 1897. “Intemperance is the very basis of murder,” he wrote. He also said people should be able to vote “whether or not they are ignorant.”

A North Carolina historian summed up Thorne as “ a ‘carpetbagger,’ a Republican, a vegetarian, a teetotaler, a poet, and a critic of evangelical religion.”

Thorne descendant Nancy Plumley, of Gap, is keeper of the Thorne family papers. She assisted Longley.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.