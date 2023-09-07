As national headlines focus on how a Chester County prisoner spotted at Longwood Gardens could still be on the run a week after escaping from jail, some in Lancaster County are having a bit of a déjà vu moment.

The name Norman Johnston has been on the minds of people like Henry Oleyniczak of Christiana.

In 1999, Oleyniczak led the Pennsylvania State Police’s manhunt for Johnston, who had escaped from a state prison in Huntingdon County nearly 20 years after receiving four life sentences for murder. Freedom for Johnston – whose years of criminal activity included many thefts in Lancaster County – ended when a car he had stolen was spotted within a few miles of Longwood Gardens, leading to a 10-mile car chase, a crash and apprehension.

It shouldn’t be entirely shocking that convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34 – who was spotted on camera footage captured Monday night at Longwood and most recently at a residential area Tuesday night – hasn’t been caught after escaping from the Chester County Prison last week, Oleyniczak said.

“There are lots of places to hide out there…,” he said. “So, it all depends on how much movement he’s having and who he’s interacting with.”

Nobody involved in the current search has reached out for Oleyniczak’s insight.

“I’m long retired. Not sure anybody remembers,” he said. “Obviously, there are some unique differences. Norman (Johnston) had kind of a community of support surrounding him that I don’t know that this new individual does. But I’m not in tune with that.”

Johnston was part of the infamous Johnston Gang, whose crimes in the 1960s and 1970s included running a tractor theft ring in Ephrata. Higher-profile Lancaster County heists included stealing $33,000 in cash and property from Dutch Wonderland and $15,000 in cash and equipment from Meadia Heights Golf Club.

Murder was part of their world. The gang started an assassination campaign to silence potential witnesses as police scrutiny intensified in 1978.

“For all the fear that Norman Johnston inspired, the quadruple murderer who had nothing to lose ended up surrendering today with barely a whimper,” said the lede of a 1999 Washington Post piece. “After 19 days on the lam, when police finally cornered him, he threw up his hands and said, ‘I’m tired.’”

Johnston, who at the time was 49, at one point showed up at Nottingham Park in Chester County, near the Lancaster County line. There, he was spotted making a phone call from a pay phone. Rangers tried to grab him, according to media coverage at the time. He escaped into the woods. During his escape, he also got away after being spotted at a diner in Delaware and on a niece’s porch in Maryland.

The rumor mill said Johnston was at Nottingham looking for buried cash.

“That’s long been conjectured. I personally am unaware that there was anything out there,” Oleyniczak said, adding he never learned the true answer. “Some people thought he came back to get revenge on Bruce Jr.”

Bruce Johnston Jr. had testified against his father Bruce Johnston Sr. – who headed the gang – and his uncles, including Norman. The 1986 movie “At Close Range” starring Christopher Walken and Sean Penn was loosely based on the saga. Penn played a character inspired by the younger Johnston. Madonna’s video “Live to Tell” from the movie’s soundtrack features scenes from the film.

The younger Johnston went into witness protection and lived in Wisconsin and North Carolina. He returned to Pennsylvania and was arrested in 2013, at age 55, for selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a McDonald’s in Gap.

He served prison time and was paroled in 2020, according to Maria Bivens, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. In September 2021, he was declared “delinquent” in the system, meaning he hadn’t checked in with his parole officer since sometime before that, she said.

Teenaged Bruce Jr. became a state witness after hearing that his father had raped his girlfriend, 15-year-old Robin Miller, in the late 1970s.

Four members of the “Kiddie Gang” (to which Bruce Jr. belonged) were killed after the senior Johnstons learned they were talking to police.

Bruce Jr. was later shot alongside Miller, but Bruce Jr. survived the ambush, which happened on a Chester County farm just a few miles from the Lancaster County line. The couple had been to Hersheypark earlier that day.

Parallel manhunts

Chester County Author Bruce Mowday, who has written three books about the Johnston Gang, can’t help but see parallels in the current chase and the one seeking Norman Johnston.

“There’s are a whole lot of similarities. You’ve got an escaped murderer police dragnet all over the place,” he said. “People living in that area just really fearful, locking their doors, not allowing their kids to go out.”

Johnston’s relatives and friends were all under close surveillance, he said.

“I think that’s exactly what they’re doing up here with any family members or connections,” he said. “They’re keeping a close eye on anyone he might go to or anyone who might assist him.”

Johnston could easily hotwire cars, which he did. And Johnston knew the area better, Mowday said.

“Norman came a long way to get back to this area,” he said. “And this guy (Cavalcante), I’m sure, is trying to get out.”

The Johnston Gang is “maybe not ancient history, but history,” said Mowday. But he sells a lot of books and gets asked to talk about them often. His “Small Town Cops in the Crosshairs: The 1972 Sniper Slayings of Policemen William Davis and Richard Posey” came out last year. A member of the Johnston Gang was convicted of that crime.

“I’m finding that the second generation – where the parents maybe mentioned the Johnstons but didn’t tell them what they were all about – they’re pretty interested,” he said. Mowday said he’s known about Bruce Jr.’s delinquent status. He tried to catch up with Bruce Jr. for another project a few months ago but had no luck. “This was such a horrific story with the brothers murdering members of their own family.”

Norman Johnston, now 73, is the only one of the brothers still alive, he said. He was transferred to Camp Hill after his escape and is now serving his sentence in state prison in Forest County.

Mowday isn’t one for romanticizing his 1999 escape.

“There were some people wearing T-shirts saying … ‘Run, Norman, Run,’ ” he said. “Some people. But most people, especially the law enforcement community and certainly the families of the victims, did not have any sympathy for him.”

Mowday is surprised Cavalcante isn’t in custody.

“We have the cameras out there, which they didn’t have when Norman was running around …” he said. “I’m really surprised they haven’t gotten him by now.”

Oleyniczak encourages ongoing vigilance.

“The eyes and ears of the public are the best resource for the police to get this guy back to where he needs to be,” he said.