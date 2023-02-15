A Chester County man will serve time in prison for his 12th DUI conviction and driving on a license suspended until 2081, a judge ordered Thursday.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad sentenced sentenced Anthony Caraballo, 57, of Toughkenamon, to 2 3/4 to 6 years in state prison for a third-degree felony count of DUI and driving under a suspended license. A jury convicted Carballo on those charges in November.

Those charges came following an October 2021 traffic stop when a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw him swerving on southbound Route 472 in Colerain Township in southern Lancaster County, nearly colliding with an oncoming vehicle. The trooper took Caraballo to Jennersville Hospital in Chester County for a blood draw, which Caraballo refused, according to previous reporting.

Court records indicate Caraballo's record of DUI charges goes back to 1990, including six in Chester County, four in Delaware County and one in Maryland. Lancaster County District Attorney's Office spokesman Sean McBryan previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that Caraballo's suspension is a result of the culmination of Caraballo's driving history, and that PennDOT runs suspensions consecutively.