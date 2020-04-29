An intoxicated Chester County man led Pennsylvania State Police on a high-speed chase along Route 30 April 28, police said.

While 25-year-old Sean Adams' Chevrolet Impala was parked in a Wawa parking lot in Gap around 2:20 a.m., state troopers performing routine patrol discovered that Adams' registration belonged to a different vehicle, an affidavit of probable cause.

As Adams left the parking lot, he began driving along Route 30 at speeds close to 110 mph, police said. When police attempted to pull him over, Adams continued driving. Police said Adams swerved into different lanes of traffic, ran several lights and did not use his turn signal.

Police deployed spike strips at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 10 in Chester County, court documents said. The spikes punctured Adams' tires and he eventually lost control of the Impala and struck five mailboxes, three of which struck a state trooper's cruiser.

According to court documents, as Adams was removed from the vehicle, he struggled and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Police searched Adams' vehicle and found a gold bag with a "burnt green leafy substance" inside, court documents said. Police also discovered that Adams' license is currently suspended from previous DUI charges.

Adams was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for a chemical blood test, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Adams is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and several other summary traffic citations, court documents said.

Adams is currently at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 monetary bail, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.

For more Lancaster County police news: