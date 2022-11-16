A Lancaster County jury convicted a Chester County man of his 12th DUI that police said happened while was driving on a license that had been suspended until 2081 from previous DUI convictions.

The jury found Anthony John Caraballo, 56, guilty of a third-degree felony count of DUI and driving with a suspended license on Nov. 8.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Stoltzfus saw Caraballo crossing the center and fog lines multiple times while driving a red 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on Kirkwood Road (Route 472) in Colerain Township around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, according to charging documents. At one point, Caraballo nearly hit an oncoming vehicle.

The trooper stopped Caraballo near Kirkwood and Spruce Grove roads in the southern end of the county just northwest of Oxford, and determined Caraballo was under the influence following field sobriety tests. The troopers also noted in the charging documents that Caraballo's eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery. The trooper also determined Caraballo's driver's license was suspended until October 2081.

The trooper took Caraballo to Jennersville Hospital for a blood draw, which Caraballo refused, according to the charging documents.

Court records indicate Caraballo's record of DUI charges goes back to 1990, including six in Chester County, four in Delaware County and one in Maryland. Lancaster County District Attorney's Office spokesman Sean McBryan explained the suspension is a result of the culmination of Caraballo's driving history, and that PennDOT runs suspensions consecutively.

Caraballo will remain in Lancaster County Prison pending sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled.