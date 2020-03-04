A Chester County man has been charged with strangling to death his girlfriend, whose body was found in a locked bedroom in a Caernarvon Township home Monday, according to authorities.

Matthew Moser, 31, of Honey Brook, Chester County, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after barricading himself in the Quality Inn in West Goshen Township early Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Moser lived at least part-time with the victim, Kristin M. Graham, 47, on Twin County Road, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said. Pennsylvania State Police found her in the upstairs bedroom after being dispatched for a welfare check about 6 p.m. Monday.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed the cause of death Wednesday afternoon.

Moser is at a Chester County hospital under police guard, the prosecutor's office said, and is expected to be released into police custody, possibly Wednesday afternoon. He'll then be taken to a district judge for arraignment.

Police developed Moser as a suspect based on information from multiple people, the prosecutor's office said. They tracked him to the hotel, where he'd also been living, and tried to serve an arrest warrant around 1 p.m.

Police said they had been trying serve Moser with an arrest warrant there, but he did not come out for hours. The hotel was evacuated during the standoff; he was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m.

"After several hours of negotiations, SERT successfully used less lethal force to extract Moser from the building and take him into custody," state police said in a statement. Moser was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life-threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt. We are grateful for their work, along with joint efforts from the West Goshen and Westtown East Goshen Police Departments to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

