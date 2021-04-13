A Parkersburg man has been charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning that began in Sadsbury Township and ended in a Chester County cornfield, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Robert Melvin Hooper, 34, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence, two counts of resisting arrest and 13 traffic violations.

Officers spotted Hooper traveling eastbound along Lincoln Highway East near Simmontown Road in Sadsbury Township just before 3:30 a.m. and attempted to pull him over for driving with a suspended license, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Hooper continued driving when police attempted to pull him over.

A chase ensued, with Hooper reaching speeds of 79 mph as he drove in the oncoming traffic lane multiple times and ran a stop sign, police said.

At one point during the chase, Hooper left the roadway and continued driving at a high rate of speed through a cornfield in the 900 block of Swan Road in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, police said.

Officers were able to stop Hooper’s vehicle in the cornfield, but the chase then continued on foot as Hooper ran through the field, according to the affidavit. Hooper jumped through multiple electric fences and attempted to cross a stream, ignoring officers’ commands to stop, according to the affidavit.

Hooper was eventually taken into custody after officers brought him to the ground. He told officers that he fled because he is in a Chester County drug program where he cannot have contact with law enforcement while driving or else he would have to serve two years in prison, police said.

Hooper was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on April 20.

Tuesday’s incident was Hooper’s fourth DUI since 2014, after he previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Lancaster and Chester counties, court records show. Hooper’s most recent guilty plea, in 2019, resulted in a three year sentence in an intermediate punishment program.

Hooper has also previously pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children in Chester County in 2016 − as a result, he was sentenced to as many as 23 months in prison and a combined four years of probation.

Hooper also pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury in 2019, to which he was sentenced to nine months of an intermediate punishment program, court records show.