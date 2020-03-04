A man accused of killing a woman in Caernavon Township earlier this week was arrested after an hours-long standoff Tuesday, March 3, at a Chester County hotel, according to police.

Matthew Moser, 31, of Honey Brook, Chester County, had barricaded himself the Quality Inn in West Goshen Township since early Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Details of the woman's homicide weren't immediately available. The Lancaster County District Attorney's office said it would release information later Wednesday morning.

"The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life-threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt. We are grateful for their work, along with joint efforts from the West Goshen and Westtown East Goshen Police Departments to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

Police said they had been trying serve Moser with an arrest warrant, but he did not come out for hours. The hotel was evacuated during the standoff.

"After several hours of negotiations, SERT successfully used less lethal force to extract Moser from the building and take him into custody," state police said in a statement. Moser was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Online court records do not show any recent charges filed against Moser related to the homicide or standoff.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles