A Chester County Girl Scout troop has completed their Bronze Award, the first of three major service awards given by the Girl Scouts, and their efforts benefit a Lancaster County nonprofit.

Girl Scout Troop 4136, which consists of 13 girls who are all age 11 from the West Grove area, completed their Bronze Award with a donation to the Water Street Mission on Prince Street in Lancaster city on June 4.

In total, the troop donated 200 care packages that included toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, face masks and mints.

“Donations of food and personal care items not only help us care well for the needs of our on-campus guests, but they also enable us to help meet the practical needs of our under-resourced neighbors,” Heather Ross, volunteer coordinator at Water Street Mission, said via email. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our fantastic community.”

The girls began planning two years ago on Zoom due to the pandemic and had numerous ideas such as creating a Little Free Library to collecting donations for the local food cupboard or animal shelter. Ultimately, the group decided to create care packages that could be given to people experiencing homelessness.

The group raised $425 through donations from corporate donors and family members and also held a bake sale at the Avon Grove Country Christmas event. Funds raised were used to buy the items for the care packages.

“People enjoyed baking and selling the goods and we made the money we needed,” troop member Alexis Infantolino said. (Students later shared thoughts on their participation in the project with their troop, who shared them with LNP | LancasterOnline.)

The girls then assembled the packages together and gifted them to Water Street Mission on June 4 to complete their Bronze Award.

The Bronze Award is one of the highest awards given by the Girl Scouts that is completed as Juniors. The Bronze Award is the first step toward obtaining the Silver Award and eventually Gold Award, which the troop is aiming for.

“They first said they wanted to do it when they were 6 and saw girls getting their Bronze, Silver and Gold awards at a Bridging ceremony we attended when they were finishing up Daisies,” Jamie Knapil Stack, Troop 4136 leader, said.

Four years later, the troop told their leader they still wanted to pursue their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards, Stack said.

“I want to continue to help my community and getting all three awards seems pretty cool,” troop member Cora Rapone said.