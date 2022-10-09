It may be another year before the Ewell Plaza artwork is installed on the facade of the Christian Street Parking Garage. In the meantime, inflation could send the cost of the project over budget.

The public art is only one component of the estimated $33 million to $34 million Ewell Plaza project, which includes the 367-space parking garage, the future new home of the Lancaster Public Library and two retail storefronts.

While the plaza formally opened to the public Sept. 30 and the garage opened in May, the retail space and future home of the library remain empty. So, when can we expect the entire plaza project to be completed? Here’s what Watchdog found out.

Artwork cost in air

“We are done with the engineering aspect of it, and we are close to the bidding part of the process, which I anticipate could take two to three months,” Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, said Monday.

Once the bid is awarded, he said, it will take about five months for the fabrication of the artwork and another five months to transport and install it on the side of the parking garage.

“So, it’s a year off before we see the finished project,” Cohen said.

According to minutes from the Feb. 24 parking authority board meeting, the $600,000 budget for the artwork portion of the overall plaza project was based on estimates provided in 2018, and since that time material costs have increased significantly. The budget for the artwork, which includes $78,000 for design fees, is incorporated into the total cost of the plaza project.

When asked Monday about the latest cost estimate for the art project, Cohen said since inflation is affecting everything, it also could affect the cost of the project.

“We are dealing with the same issues as everyone else, so we will not know what the pricing is going to be until we get bids back,” Cohen said.

Instructions were given to look for alternative materials at the Feb. 24 parking authority board meeting, according to minutes from that meeting.

While it is not known how any increase to the project’s cost would be funded, Cohen said discussions on the topic are ongoing and will move more quickly once the final cost is determined through the public bidding process.

“Obviously, we don’t know yet whether cost will go up or not, so funding for potential increase in cost and expenses will be determined when the bids are secured,” he said.

John McGrann, chairperson of Lancaster city’s Public Art Advisory Board, said he is eager to see the finished product.

“We appreciate LPA’s commitment to put art on the facade of the garage,” McGrann said Wednesday. “One priority in our plan for public art was to see an installation of art at this location, so we are grateful.”

Resistance to design

But the art project was met with criticism early on from city officials who didn’t like the initial design to local artists upset that Miami-based firm R&R Studios was selected to create the artwork.

“There is always a preference to see local artists featured in these places, and we know some folks are disappointed about that, but we should also be excited to have the work of a world-class artist in our local community,” McGrann said Wednesday.

Even the winning design selected by the public was met with criticism that included comments such as, “This is the least objectionable of the three but still pretty disappointing.”

In 2019, a group that included local artists, an architect and former city Mayor Arthur Morris took the city to court over the artwork’s initial design. In a statutory appeal filed in the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas, the group argued that Lancaster City Council committed “an abuse of discretion” in granting a certificate of appropriateness to the project.

Because the parking garage is in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, the certificate of appropriateness was required before the city could issue building permits allowing construction to proceed. The certificate attests that the project complies with the city’s Heritage Conservation ordinance, which sets design standards aimed at maintaining Lancaster’s historic character. In this instance, City Council “did not determine” that the garage complies, the appeal said.

Specifically, the design envisions public art in the form of colored aluminum tubing on the building’s facade. That would clash with the surrounding buildings, a violation of the design standards, the appeal said.

The appeal also argued the parking authority’s application to the Historical Commission was incomplete and did not provide a final facade design, but one that is conceptual and subject to change.

The appeal was denied.

“I haven’t changed my feelings about it,” Morris said Wednesday. “I think the appropriateness of the artwork is wrong, and I’m not on my own on this. We still don’t know what it’s going to cost, and now they say it’s not going to happen for another year. There’s got to be an effort to inform the public of all that is going on,” he said.

Retail space and library

At the May 26 parking authority board meeting, Cohen said two parties had expressed interest in retail space at the plaza and that the target date for securing a lessee was the end of this year.

“We are still looking for a good partner to occupy the space, so we welcome suggestions,” Cohen said Monday.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hall, director of development at the Lancaster Public Library overseeing its relocation to Ewell Plaza, said the target date for the move is the second quarter of 2023.

“We expect construction to finish sometime in February, with opening in April,” Hall said Tuesday. “Overall, all is going smoothly. At the beginning, we had some setbacks when construction didn’t start when we expected it. But at this point, the shell of the building is complete, and we are just turning it into a library space.”

