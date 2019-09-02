Grocery shopping will be getting easier for thousands of area residents because of a switch in Pennsylvania’s WIC program.

WIC is formally known as Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, and the change is replacing paper checks with eWIC — electronic benefit transfer cards.

EWIC is rolling out in 19 counties including Lancaster this month. Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County administers the program here.

“Under-resourced families using this nutrition program have historically needed to use paper checks at the grocery store for WIC-approved foods in one monthly trip,” said Kristy Aurand, the organization’s chief development officer.

According to the organization, eWIC means participants will save time at the checkout and “can buy WIC foods in as many shopping trips as they need throughout the month.”

There’s also a new smartphone app called WICShopper that scans bar codes to determine if a food is WIC-allowed.

“I am very excited that eWIC will mean a much better and more convenient shopping experience for our families,” said Kim Sullenberger, Lancaster County’s WIC director. “We talk with parents and caregivers every day who can’t wait for their card.”

Change will take time

Community Action Partnership’s WIC office is closed until Sept. 4 because of the changeover, and all benefits issued from then on will be electronic.

Aurand noted that because it issues three months of benefits at a time, those who received benefits in August “will have paper checks to use in September, October and November.”

WIC reports serving approximately 205,000 pregnant women, infants and children under age 5 statewide, with about 8,000 active participants in Lancaster County.

To be eligible, people must meet income guidelines and have a medical or nutritional risk such as having anemia or pregnancy complications or being underweight.

WIC is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and according to the state program website the average value of a monthly food package is $65 for women and $50 for children.