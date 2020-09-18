Sponsored by Kegel's Produce Check out this week's L-L League football forecast LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Sep 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Manheim Township student section poses for a photo during week 10 L-L League section 1 football action at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster on Friday, October 25, 2019. MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Related articles Sports L-L League approves five-section football format for 2022, welcomes Linden Hall as associate member JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. First Read: The Latest News — The latest news from across Lancaster County, delivered first thing every morning. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Local News 2020 L-L League football breakdown: Section Four [guide] LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Sports L-L Football Exclusive newsletter brings you news, notes and more; here's how to sign up LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Sports At long last, L-L League football teams finally reach starting line: Week 1 preview capsules JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports QB battles decided, plus more Week 1 preview items: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 18 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Today's Top Stories Mill beetles in flour, sugar; sink leaking: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Sept.18, 2020 8 min ago Family, friends pay respect for Ricardo Muñoz, Lancaster man shot by police officer 13 min ago Seven protesters released on bail Thursday after Lancaster County judges reduce it at bail modification hearings 1 hr ago Check out this week's L-L League football forecast 1 hr ago 5 steps to a more environmentally friendly garden [Master Gardener column] 2 hrs ago Home features that sell and the ones to avoid 2 hrs ago Landis Valley Museum's annual auction fundraiser goes online; view items Sunday 2 hrs ago QB battles decided, plus more Week 1 preview items: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 18 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Llfootball2020