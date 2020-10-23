Check out the L-L League football forecast for Week 6 LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Oct 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print For more L-L football coverage Sports More Warwick vs. Cocalico showdown keys, plus notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 23 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports 4 outright section titles on the line: Preview capsules for L-L League football Week 6 games JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Here are 5 key individual matchups to watch for in L-L League football Week 6 games JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports L-L releases football section schedules for 2022-23 when Berks County joins league JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Nate Fisher is a late bloomer, but he's having time of his life playing quarterback for Pequea Valley JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer 3 min to read Today's Top Stories Learn how to boost your immune system by changing your diet [recipes] 8 min ago Owl Hill Learning Center site moving to larger space, bigger playground area 1 hr ago Hillside Public House at Doneckers opens in Ephrata with locally produced spirits, food vendors 1 hr ago Corn maze season ends soon; here are the last dates for mazes in Lancaster County [video] 1 hr ago Bill would prevent sex offender students from returning to school with victims 1 hr ago Lancaster city plans for $10 million worth of drinking water upgrades 1 hr ago More Warwick vs. Cocalico showdown keys, plus notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 23 1 hr ago Check out the L-L League football forecast for Week 6 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Llfootball2020