Check out the L-L League football forecast for week 3 LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Oct 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print For more L-L football coverage Sports News, nuggets and notables, plus Week 3 picks: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 1 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Here are 5 key individual matchups to watch for in Friday's L-L League football Week 3 games JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Two first-place showdowns on Friday's schedule: L-L League football Week 3 preview capsules JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Alex Rufe and Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon's pass-and-catch duo, make each other better MIKE GROSS | Sports Writer Sports District 3 power rankings, plus some top tacklers: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 2 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Today's Top Stories Blessing of the Animals service set for today; public invited to bring pets to St. Thomas Episcopal 1 hr ago 'An opportunity of a lifetime': Pedro Rivera reflects on decision to leave Education Department for Thaddeus Stevens [Q&A] 2 hrs ago Refugee resettlement cap for 2021 dismays Lancaster resettlement agencies 2 hrs ago Here are the retail stores that opened, closed in Lancaster County in September [retail changes] 2 hrs ago Lancaster County's first Friendly's, closed by COVID-19, stays dark for good 2 hrs ago District 3 power rankings, plus some top tacklers: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 2 2 hrs ago Will Lancaster County see lots of snow this winter? AccuWeather issues winter predictions 2 hrs ago Voting by mail? Here's how to be sure you ballot gets counted [Video] 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Llfootball2020