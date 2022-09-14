In the heart of the second full week of September, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $3.86, according to Gas Buddy, the lowest since the spring.

GasBuddy's U.S. average continues to fall as well, currently sitting at just under $3.70. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.31.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $4.00 mark, with 11 now under $3.75. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$3.39/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.44/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$3.44/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.69/gallon: Sheetz, 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$3.69/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Sept. 13).

$3.69/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$3.69/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Sept. 13).

$3.69/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.69/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.71/gallon: Turkey Hill, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Sept. 13).

$3.73/gallon: Racetrack, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata.