The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has passed the $4 mark in Lancaster County, with most pumps clocking in at or above $4.19 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

But there are some spots where you can fill up for less than that.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Wednesday morning, March 9, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.16/gallon: AMERIgreen, 202 Greenfield Road, East Lampeter Twp. (as of Tuesday, March 8).

$4.24/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp.

$4.27/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Twp.

$4.29/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1004 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: GASPLUS, 1902 Oregon Pike, Roseville (as of Tuesday, March 8).

$4.35/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.35/gallon: Royal Farms, 260 Rohrerstown Road, Rohrerstown.

$4.35/gallon, cash only: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola (as of Tuesday, March 8).