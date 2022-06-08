The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is nearing the $5 mark in Lancaster County, according to Gas Buddy.

The average as of this morning is right at $4.99, rising a full cent from yesterday and around 20 cents from last week. There are still several places in the area that are below the $4.90 mark.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Wednesday morning, June 9, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.79/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.86/gallon: Speedway, 1704 Columbia Ave., Lancaster (cash only).

$4.89/gallon: Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Giant, 300 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1004 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

$4.93/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Getty, 1000 Manor St., Lancaster.