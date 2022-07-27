Entering the final week of July, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.49, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just over $4.30. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.25.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Wednesday morning, July 27, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.32/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata.

$4.32/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata (as of July 26).

$4.33/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.33/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.33/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.37/gallon: Marathon, 1792 Columbia Ave., Columbia.

$4.37/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of July 26).

$4.37/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of July 26).

$4.37/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Manheim (as of July 26).

$4.38/gallon: Mountville Market, 302 Highland Rd., Mountville.