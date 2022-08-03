Starting off the first week of August, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.41, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just under $4.15. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.25.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.23/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.23/gallon: Turkey Hill, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 2).

$4.23/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.25/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 2).

$4.26/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata.

$4.27/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz (as of Aug. 2).

$4.29/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata.

$4.29/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5. W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz (as of Aug. 2).

$4.31/gallon: Sheetz, 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.33/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.