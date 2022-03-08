The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has passed the $4 mark in Lancaster County, with most pumps clocking in at or above $4.19 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

But there are some spots where you can fill up for less than that.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, March 8, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.15/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Lancaster.

$4.15/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp.

$4.15/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster (as of Monday, March 7).

$4.15/gallon, cash only: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola (as of Monday, March 7).

$4.16/gallon: AMERIgreen, 202 Greenfield Road, East Lampeter Twp.

$4.19/gallon: Sunoco, 2141 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown.

$4.19/gallon: Royal Farms, 260 Rohrerstown Road, Rohrerstown.

$4.23/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 1555 E. Main St & Esbenshade Rd., Mount Joy.