The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is nearing the $5 mark in Lancaster County, according to Gas Buddy.

The average as of this morning is just under $4.98, rising a full cent from yesterday and around 22 cents from last week. There are still several places in the area that are below the $4.90 mark.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, June 7, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.73/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.76/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster (as of June 6).

$4.79/gallon: Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.82/gallon: US Gas, 410 N. Lime St., Lancaster (as of June 6).

$4.85/gallon: Turkey Hill, 520 Hershey Ave., Lancaster (as of June 6).

$4.86/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Rd., Lancaster.

$4.86/gallon: Speedway, 1704 Columbia Ave., Lancaster (as of June 6).

$4.87/gallon: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola (cash only, as of June 6).