The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County continues to trend downward during the last week of June, with a new figure of just over $4.90, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average has also dropped to $4.89. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.18. Sheetz has announced that it will lower prices during the Fourth of July weekend to under $4.

There are more places in the area that are below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, June 28, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.73/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.85/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1991 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.85/gallon: 7-Eleven, 2009 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.85/gallon: GasPlus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.87/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.87/gallon: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola.

$4.88/gallon: Wawa, 2132 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Rd., Lancaster.