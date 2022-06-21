After more than a week over eclipsing the $5 mark, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has fallen down to just over $4.97, according to Gas Buddy.

The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.13. GasBuddy's U.S. average has evened out at $4.98.

There are still a handful of places in the area that are below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, June 21, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.75/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster (as of June 20).

$4.89/gallon: Giant, 300 Centerville Rd., Lancaster (as of June 20).

$4.92/gallon: AMERIgreen, 202 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster (as of June 20).

$4.95/gallon: Sheetz, 2149 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.95/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Rd., Lancaster.