After the Fourth of July weekend, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.83, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just under $4.79. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.19.

There are more places in the area that are below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, July 5, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.67/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.67/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster (as of July 3).

$4.70/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: GasPlus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Lancaster (as of July 4).

$4.79/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1991 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 2149 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.