At the start of of the second week of August, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.34, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just over $4.00. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.25.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.13/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.15/gallon: Sunoco, 1406 River Rd., Marietta (cash only; as of Aug. 8).

$4.15/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 8).

$4.16/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata (as of Aug. 8).

$4.16/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata (as of Aug. 8).

$4.17/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 8).

$4.19/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5. W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$4.19/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$4.25/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.25/gallon: Sheetz, 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.25/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.25/gallon: Mountville Market, 302 Highland Rd., Mountville.