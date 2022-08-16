At the start of the third week of August, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just under $4.27, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average has finally dropped below the $4.00 mark as well, currently sitting at exactly $3.93. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.24.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark, with two now under $4.00. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$3.79/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.96/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata (as of Aug. 15).

$4.05/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 15).

$4.05/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 15).

$4.07/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.07/gallon: Turkey Hill, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 15).

$4.09/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz (as of Aug. 15).

$4.09/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5. W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz (as of Aug. 15).

$4.19/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.20/gallon: CITGO, 191 N. Main St., Manheim.

$4.20/gallon: Racetrack, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata (cash only; as of Aug. 15).