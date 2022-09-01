As August transitions into September, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.07, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average has finally dropped below the $4.00 mark as well, currently sitting at just under $3.82. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.26.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark, with 12 now under $3.90 and several more under $4.00. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Thursday morning, Sept. 1, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$3.45/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.47/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.79/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 31).

$3.79/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 31).

$3.79/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.79/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.79/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 31).

$3.81/gallon: Turkey Hill, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 31).

$3.86/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata (as of Aug. 31).

$3.86/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata.

$3.89/gallon: Sunoco, 1406 River Rd., Marietta (cash only).

$3.89/gallon: Mountville Market, 302 Highland Rd., Mountville (as of Aug. 31).