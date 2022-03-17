The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has passed the $4 mark in Lancaster County, with most pumps clocking in at or above $4.30 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Thursday morning, March 17, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.25/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Road, Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street.

$4.29/gallon: Sheetz, 2149 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.29/gallon: Sunoco, 1204 Lititz Pike, Lancaster.

$4.29/gallon: Turkey Hill, 2453 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.

$4.29/gallon: Speedway, 1660 Rohrerstown Rd., East Hempfield Township (as of Wednesday, March 16).