The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has passed the $4 mark in Lancaster County, with most pumps clocking in at or above $4.30 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Monday morning, March 14, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.35/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp.

$4.35/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Lancaster.

$4.39/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.39/gallon: Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Road, Lancaster.

$4.39/gallon: Sheetz, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street.

$4.39/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.39/gallon: Sheetz, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.

$4.39/gallon: Sheetz, 2149 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.39/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.39/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Road, Lancaster (as of Sunday, March 13).