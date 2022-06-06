The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is nearing the $5 mark in Lancaster County, according to Gas Buddy. There are still several places in the area that are below the $4.90 mark.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Monday morning, June 6, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.72/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.74/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.79/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.82/gallon: US Gas, 410 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.85/gallon: Turkey Hill, 520 Hershey Ave., Lancaster.

$4.85/gallon: Turkey Hill, 901 Nissley Rd., Landisville.

$4.86/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Rd., Lancaster.

$4.86/gallon: Speedway, 1704 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.