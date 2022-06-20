After more than a week over eclipsing the $5 mark, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has fallen down to just under $4.99, according to Gas Buddy.

The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.12. GasBuddy's U.S. average has dropped down to just over $4.97.

There are still a handful of places in the area that are below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Monday morning, June 20, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.79/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.84/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Giant, 300 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.95/gallon: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola (cash only).

$4.96/gallon: Speedway, 1704 Columbia Ave., Lancaster (cash only).

$4.97/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.99/gallon: Turkey Hill, 2101 New Danville Pike, Willow Street.