As the month of July rolls along, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of $4.61, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just over $4.51. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.25.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Monday morning, July 18, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.43/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., East Hempfield Township.

$4.56/gallon: Sunoco, 1637 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster.

$4.57/gallon: GasPlus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township (as of July 17).

$4.59/gallon: Turkey Hill, 2101 New Danville Pike, Willow Street.

$4.59/gallon: Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster.

$4.59/gallon: Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Rd., East Hempfield Township.

$4.59/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.59/gallon: Sheetz, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street.