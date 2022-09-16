Nearing the end of the second full week of September, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just under $3.84, according to Gas Buddy, the lowest since the spring.

GasBuddy's U.S. average continues to fall as well, currently sitting at just over $3.68. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.34.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $4.00 mark, with 11 now under $3.70. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, Sept. 16, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$3.39/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.39/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster (as of Sept. 15).

$3.44/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$3.66/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata (as of Sept. 15).

$3.67/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$3.67/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$3.67/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$3.67/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.67/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.69/gallon: Sheetz, 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$3.69/gallon: Turkey Hill, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy.