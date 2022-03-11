The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has passed the $4 mark in Lancaster County, with most pumps clocking in at or above $4.30 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, March 11, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.34/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp.

$4.34/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Lancaster. (as of Thursday, March 10).

$4.37/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.39/gallon: Wawa, 2132 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster (as of Thursday, March 10).

$4.40/gallon: AMERIgreen, 202 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster (as of Thursday, March 10).

$4.43/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Road, Lancaster (as of Thursday, March 10).

$4.45/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1612 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: Giant, 300 Centerville Rd., East Hempfield Twp.