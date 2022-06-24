The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County continues to trend downward, with a new figure of just under $4.94, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average has also dropped to around $4.94. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.13.

There are more places in the area that are below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, June 24, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.75/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: 7-Eleven, 2009 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.89/gallon: Sheetz, 2149 State Rd., Landisville.

$4.89/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Turkey Hill, 2101 New Danville Pike, Willow Street.

$4.89/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Sheetz, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.