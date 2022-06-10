The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has hit the $5 mark in Lancaster County, according to Gas Buddy.

The average as of this morning stayed at just under $5.01 like yesterday, up around 12 cents from last week and eclipsing the national average of $4.99. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.12.

There are still a handful of places in the area that are below the $4.90 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, June 10, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.83/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.84/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.86/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.89/gallon: Sheetz, 3101 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.93/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.93/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1490 Stony Battery Rd., West Hempfield Township.

$4.95/gallon: US Gas, 401 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

$4.96/gallon: Speedway, 1704 Columbia Ave., Lancaster (cash only).

$4.97/gallon: Weis Markets, 820 Stony Battery Rd., West Hempfield Township.