After the Fourth of July weekend, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.79, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just under $4.73. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.18.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, July 8, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.59/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.65/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster (as of July 7).

$4.69/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.71/gallon: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola (cash only, as of July 7).

$4.72/gallon: Speedway, 5 Hartman Bridge Rd., Lancaster.

$4.72/gallon: Turkey Hill, 2339 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township (as of July 7).

$4.73/gallon: GasPlus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township (as of July 7).

$4.75/gallon: Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.75/gallon: Sheetz, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.