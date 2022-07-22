As the month of July rolls along, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just over $4.58, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just under $4.42. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.25.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, July 22, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.33/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.35/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.36/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata (as of July 21).

$4.39/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata (as of July 21).

$4.43/gallon: AMERIgreen, 202 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., East Hempfield Township.

$4.45/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

$4.45/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of July 21).

$4.45/gallon: Exxon, 2965 Lebanon Rd., Manheim (as of July 21).

$4.47/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz (as of July 21).