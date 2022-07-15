Near the end of the second full week of July, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just under $4.67, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average is also down to just under $4.58. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.24.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, July 15, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$4.45/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$4.45/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Rd., Lancaster.

$4.49/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster (as of July 14).

$4.61/gallon: Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

$4.61/gallon: Sheetz, 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

$4.61/gallon: Sheetz, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand.

$4.61/gallon: Sheetz, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street.

$4.61/gallon: GasPlus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township.

$4.61/gallon: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Leola (cash only, as of July 14).

$4.61/gallon: 7-Eleven, 2009 State Rd., Landisville.