Drawing close to the end of the last full week of August, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Lancaster County has continued to trend downward, with a new figure of just under $4.17, according to Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy's U.S. average has finally dropped below the $4.00 mark as well, currently sitting at just under $3.86. The average a year ago in Lancaster County was $3.23.

The majority of places in the area are now below the $5.00 mark, with 12 now under $4.00. Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Friday morning, Aug. 26, except when listed. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

$3.49/gallon: Shell, 1741 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster.

$3.55/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Rd., Lancaster (as of Aug. 25).

$3.85/gallon: Marathon, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 25).

$3.85/gallon: Turkey Hill, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 25).

$3.87/gallon: Turkey Hill, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.87/gallon: Marathon, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

$3.87/gallon: Giant, 747 E. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 25).

$3.89/gallon: Turkey Hill, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy (as of Aug. 25).

$3.92/gallon: Turkey Hill, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata.

$3.92/gallon: AMERIgreen, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata (as of Aug. 25).

$3.99/gallon: Sunoco, 1406 River Rd., Marietta (cash only).

$3.99/gallon: Marathon, 511 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz.