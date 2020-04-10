Masks

A man and woman have scarves wrapped around their faces as the cross North Mulberry Street at West Orange Street Friday, April 3, 2020. Gov. Wolf asked resident to wear masks when they leave their homes Friday, in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The coronavirus has sickened hundreds and killed nearly three dozen people in Lancaster County since the first case was reported here on March 18. The number of new cases grows by double-digits every day. Here's a real-time look at the curve in Lancaster County.

