Giving Lancaster County residents both a taste of what life is like for the 460-some homeless people in the county and an opportunity to help, Tenfold is hosting a camp out in Clipper Magazine Stadium from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Participants will play games, cook s’mores over a fire and win prizes while raising money to support Tenfold programs that provide shelter for the homeless and aid to low income families looking for the security of home ownership and financial stability.

It is just one of about 28 special events being held across Lancaster County on Friday during the 10th annual Extraordinary Give, a special event designed to recognize area charities and connect them with residents interested in learning more and providing financial aid. Full details about the 516 participating charities; free, open-to-the-public events; and how to donate is available at extragive.org.

ExtraGive, which is organized by the Lancaster Community Foundation, is key in the fundraising efforts of many local charities. For example, the organizations that now make up Tenfold raised a total of $167,466 during the 2020 ExtraGive. Total donations to the 521 charities participating last year reached $13.4 million.

“ExtraGive is a special event because of the sheer generosity that’s on display that day, not just for our organization but across the board,” said Tenfold CEO Mike McKenna.

“Year after year, hitting new records just shows how special the Lancaster County community is; how generous we are, how people genuinely believe that our community can always get better,” he said, “and they do that by celebrating the incredible organizations that are participating in ExtraGive.”

Tenfold has been a part of ExtraGive since its first event almost a decade ago. The beneficial results include exposing the organization to new supporters and encouraging longtime supporters to give extra on the day of the event, McKenna said.

Created out of a merging of Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity, Tenfold provides temporary housing and support services for individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as aid and educational services to low-income residents facing housing issues and first-time homeowners. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress in 2020 included an estimate of 461 homeless people in Lancaster County.

Between 2020 and 2021 Tenfold has loaned $1.15 million through its Local Housing Investment Fund and Trust program to make housing affordable for low to moderate income families within the state and Tenfold’s clients paid back $906,000 to creditors through debt management plans. Within the past year, Tenfold has provided 1,552 households with support to prevent eviction and has helped 226 individuals experiencing homelessness, including 99 children and 45 veterans, at Tenfold’s shelter in Lancaster city.

With the community still working to recover from the pandemic, there remains strong demand for its services.

“While the economy is recovering there are still pockets of our community where people continue to struggle,” McKenna said. “A lot of the time the way that struggle shows up is with people making tradeoffs between paying their rent, medical bills or groceries. We want to make sure that we can continue to offer important services to help people navigate challenging moments in life. The ExtraGive is going to be a moment where people can express their support financially for this issue but also express their support by getting involved in the issue; Extragive is coming at an important time.”

Tenfold’s camp out serves as an educational tool and as a way to give, as participants are urged to solicit donations. Registrations for the event are due by Thursday.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Samuel Bressi, president and CEO of Lancaster County Community Foundation, said of the camp out. “I think it’s a great way for an organization like Tenfold to introduce individuals to the work that they’re doing in a hands-on and engaging way. I think coupling it up with ExtraGive makes sense to grab some spotlight.”