A Lititz woman charged with aggravated assault last week for stabbing a man who was holding an infant at the time has now been charged with attempted murder.

Maeloni Gladali Morales, 25, stabbed a 30-year-old man in the back of his upper torso with a knife around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Lane in Lititz, police said.

The baby the man was holding was unharmed, and police said that the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said Morales and the victim were arguing before the stabbing happened.

The victim told officers that Morales threatened him before the stabbing, police said. She was arrested at the scene and originally charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to police.

On Wednesday the district attorney's office added an attempted homicide charge "in consideration of Morales’ actions and the severity of the victim’s injuries," according to a press release.