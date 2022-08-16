A West York man has been charged with homicide in the killing of a man whose body was found in southern Lancaster County in March, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera, 24, is being charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Luis Bermudez-Melendez, which police said took place March 13 in York city.

Bermudez-Melendez had been missing for a week when his body was found March 19 on an embankment off of Holtwood Road (Route 372) near the Norman Wood Bridge over the Susquehanna River in Martic Township.

State Police said in a statement Tuesday that they determined that Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York city and transported to Martic Township, where his body was discarded onto the embankment. His body was found by a passerby, who contacted police.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds according to an autopsy conducted in March by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

State Police said they and the York County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the killing.

According to court records, Rivera-Rivera is in York County Prison and was denied bail. His preliminary hearing is set for August 29 at 9 a.m.